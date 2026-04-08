Mamata Banerjee Challenges Voter Roll Deletions Amidst Controversy

In a fiery critique, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of voter roll manipulation. Her allegations followed the deletion of nearly 91 lakh names from the electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Banerjee announced that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), would seek legal recourse to halt the purportedly unjust removals. Criticizing the process, the chief minister asserted that the BJP is attempting to manipulate electoral outcomes through voter deletion and intimidation tactics.

Speaking at a rally in Hooghly, Banerjee warned that a BJP victory in West Bengal could lead to cultural changes similar to those in BJP-ruled states, emphasizing the importance of resisting the party's advances to preserve local customs and rights.