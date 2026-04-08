Strengthening Ties: India's Foreign Secretary Meets U.S. Officials Amid Global Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday initiated a significant three-day visit to the United States to discuss and review the robust India-US trade and defense relations amid recent global tensions.

Misri was warmly welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who highlighted the importance of this visit in strengthening and stabilizing bilateral ties, especially after recent diplomatic strains between the two nations.

The visit, following similar high-level exchanges, aims to advance discussions across crucial areas, including trade, defense, and technology, while also addressing the evolving regional and global developments of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)