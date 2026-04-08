Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Foreign Secretary Meets U.S. Officials Amid Global Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's three-day US visit aims to enhance India-US bilateral trade and defense relations. The visit comes amid global tensions, providing a platform to discuss critical issues like the Middle East crisis, trade tariffs, and technology partnerships, fostering stability after recent diplomatic strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:35 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Foreign Secretary Meets U.S. Officials Amid Global Tensions
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday initiated a significant three-day visit to the United States to discuss and review the robust India-US trade and defense relations amid recent global tensions.

Misri was warmly welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who highlighted the importance of this visit in strengthening and stabilizing bilateral ties, especially after recent diplomatic strains between the two nations.

The visit, following similar high-level exchanges, aims to advance discussions across crucial areas, including trade, defense, and technology, while also addressing the evolving regional and global developments of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Space42 PLC Assures Stakeholders of Uninterrupted Services

Space42 PLC Assures Stakeholders of Uninterrupted Services

 Global
2
Web of Deceit: Trafficking Ring from Jharkhand to Myanmar Exposed

Web of Deceit: Trafficking Ring from Jharkhand to Myanmar Exposed

 India
3
Internal Strife: Congress Workers’ Woes in Himachal Pradesh

Internal Strife: Congress Workers’ Woes in Himachal Pradesh

 India
4
Trial Unfolds: Syrian Man Denies Human Rights Violations in Dutch Court

Trial Unfolds: Syrian Man Denies Human Rights Violations in Dutch Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026