Congress Candidate Quits Party on Eve of Assam Polls

In a dramatic turn of events, Suren Daimari, the Congress candidate for the Udalguri seat, announced his exit from the party just before polling day in Assam. The unexpected decision has stirred discussions about party allegiance and trust.

Daimari, voicing his grievances, accused the Congress of failing to support him in his campaign efforts. He alleged that the party prioritizes other demographics over Scheduled Tribes like himself, a claim he amplified in a public statement.

Despite quitting the party, election protocol dictates that Daimari's name will remain on the ballot due to the withdrawal deadline having elapsed. The Congress, meanwhile, maintains that his resignation is formally incomplete.

(With inputs from agencies.)