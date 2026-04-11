Honoring Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's Legacy: A Visionary for Equality and Education
Union Minister Annpurna Devi and PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, acknowledging his contributions to social justice and education. Phule is celebrated for championing women's rights and empowering marginalized communities through education.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's 200th birth anniversary, Union Minister Annpurna Devi paid tribute to the pioneering social reformer, highlighting his commitment to social justice and transformation through education.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also honored Phule's legacy, noting his visionary role in advocating for equality and women's rights. Phule, born in Maharashtra in the 19th century, remains a pivotal figure in India's pursuit of an empowered and egalitarian society.
The government reaffirms its dedication to Phule's ideals, emphasizing education as a tool for empowerment and societal progress. Modi encouraged the nation to continue drawing inspiration from Phule's enduring vision.
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