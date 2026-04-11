Honoring Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's Legacy: A Visionary for Equality and Education

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's 200th birth anniversary, Union Minister Annpurna Devi paid tribute to the pioneering social reformer, highlighting his commitment to social justice and transformation through education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also honored Phule's legacy, noting his visionary role in advocating for equality and women's rights. Phule, born in Maharashtra in the 19th century, remains a pivotal figure in India's pursuit of an empowered and egalitarian society.

The government reaffirms its dedication to Phule's ideals, emphasizing education as a tool for empowerment and societal progress. Modi encouraged the nation to continue drawing inspiration from Phule's enduring vision.