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Mukul Choudhary Shines Amid LSG's Home Turf Woes

As Lucknow Super Giants prepare to face Gujarat Titans, they grapple with a challenging home record. The emergence of Mukul Choudhary as a potential star, combined with their away game successes, offers hope. Key performances and tactical challenges await on their sluggish home surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:26 IST
Mukul Choudhary Shines Amid LSG's Home Turf Woes
Mukul Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Amid struggles at their home ground, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have discovered a potential new star in Mukul Choudhary. As they gear up for a clash against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, confidence is buoyed by two recent away wins.

Mukul, a 21-year-old from Rajasthan, delivered a spectacular performance with a display reminiscent of MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot. His lightning-fast batting speed and variety of strokes have marked him as the latest sensation in IPL.

While the home ground has been less than favorable, LSG hopes to capitalize on Choudhary's breakthrough and the recent form of Ayush Badoni. The afternoon game is expected to pit them against Gujarat's formidable spin duo, Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar, on a slow and variable pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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