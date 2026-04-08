Kerala's Electoral Showdown: A Political Crossroads

Kerala is gearing up for a significant Assembly election, poised to impact the state's political landscape. On Thursday, 2.71 crore voters will cast their votes in 140 constituencies.

The election features a triangular fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The outcome will signal either LDF's continued dominance or a resurgence of the UDF.

National political leaders have been deeply involved in the campaign, highlighting the election's importance. The results will potentially recalibrate the political dynamics in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)