US Issues Ultimatum to Iran Over Enriched Uranium

In a stark warning issued on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States could take military action against Iran if it does not comply with demands to hand over enriched uranium.

Hegseth mentioned that Iran has yet to respond to former President Trump's proposal for collaboration in addressing the issue of buried nuclear materials.

The defense chief hinted at the possibility of repeating joint strikes like those conducted with Israel last summer against Iran's nuclear sites, emphasizing the US's readiness to act unilaterally if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)