Left Menu

US Issues Ultimatum to Iran Over Enriched Uranium

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warns Iran to hand over enriched uranium or face potential US military action. Hegseth notes that Iran might voluntarily comply, but if not, similar strikes to those executed with Israel last summer could be considered to neutralize nuclear threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:53 IST
US Issues Ultimatum to Iran Over Enriched Uranium
Pete Hegseth
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stark warning issued on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States could take military action against Iran if it does not comply with demands to hand over enriched uranium.

Hegseth mentioned that Iran has yet to respond to former President Trump's proposal for collaboration in addressing the issue of buried nuclear materials.

The defense chief hinted at the possibility of repeating joint strikes like those conducted with Israel last summer against Iran's nuclear sites, emphasizing the US's readiness to act unilaterally if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

 India
2

RBI Removes Investment Fluctuation Reserve to Boost Bank Capitals

 India
3
Karnataka CM Criticizes Election Commission's 'Bias' Over State Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka CM Criticizes Election Commission's 'Bias' Over State Guarantee Sc...

 India
4
Cong leader Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case filed against him by Assam govt.

Cong leader Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

AI boosts learning but risks ‘false mastery’ in systems thinking

Growing reliance on chatbots sparks debate over trust and accountability

From opportunity to obstacle: AI adoption struggles in Latin American SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026