US Issues Ultimatum to Iran Over Enriched Uranium
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warns Iran to hand over enriched uranium or face potential US military action. Hegseth notes that Iran might voluntarily comply, but if not, similar strikes to those executed with Israel last summer could be considered to neutralize nuclear threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:53 IST
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- United States
In a stark warning issued on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States could take military action against Iran if it does not comply with demands to hand over enriched uranium.
Hegseth mentioned that Iran has yet to respond to former President Trump's proposal for collaboration in addressing the issue of buried nuclear materials.
The defense chief hinted at the possibility of repeating joint strikes like those conducted with Israel last summer against Iran's nuclear sites, emphasizing the US's readiness to act unilaterally if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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