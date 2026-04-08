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Dharmanagar By-Election Gears Up Amidst Cyclone Threat

Preparations are complete for the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency by-election in North Tripura, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm Thursday. Elaborate security measures and cyclone precautions are in place. The by-election was triggered by the death of Assembly speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen last December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:16 IST
Dharmanagar By-Election Gears Up Amidst Cyclone Threat
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All arrangements have been finalized for the by-election in the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency of North Tripura, set to occur Thursday. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm, as confirmed by officials aiming for a transparent electoral process.

Returning Officer Debjani Choudhury ensured that comprehensive security and logistical measures are in place. This includes provisions for potential cyclone activity, with adequate sheds prepared across the 55 polling booths. Webcasting and EVMs with VVPATs will maintain transparency.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of former Assembly speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen of the BJP last December. A total of 46,142 voters will decide between six candidates in this high-stakes election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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