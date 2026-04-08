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Nitin Nabin's Fiery Charge Against Mamata: A Call for Change in Bengal

BJP chief Nitin Nabin accused Mamata Banerjee's government of altering West Bengal's demography by granting land to infiltrators. At an election rally in Alipurduar, he promised rectification through a BJP-led 'double-engine' government, criticizing TMC's alleged corruption and poor governance, while assuring support for local workers and economic upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alipurduar | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:50 IST
Nitin Nabin's Fiery Charge Against Mamata: A Call for Change in Bengal
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing it of altering West Bengal's demography by allotting land to Bangladeshi infiltrators. Speaking at a campaign rally in north Bengal's Alipurduar, he promised that a BJP-led 'double-engine' government would rectify these demographic changes and expel infiltrators.

Nabin also accused the TMC regime of perpetuating lawlessness and forcing native residents to leave while harboring infiltrators. Highlighting the state's declining trajectory from its former glory in industries and culture, he urged voters to oust the TMC and bring the BJP to power for genuine development and security for women and workers.

He criticized the TMC's alleged involvement in numerous scams, vowing severe action against perpetrators. Promising economic revival, especially for the tea, tourism, and timber sectors, Nabin reassured wage increases for tea garden workers and opportunities through governmental reforms, including implementing a seventh pay commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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