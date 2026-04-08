Nitin Nabin Leads Enthusiastic BJP Roadshow in Jalpaiguri

Nitin Nabin, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spearheaded a rousing roadshow in Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday. The event aimed to rally support for the party's candidates in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The demonstration was marked by fervent slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as Nabin and BJP candidates traversed the town in an open jeep. Supporters enthusiastically waved party flags and carried balloons as they lined the almost two-kilometer route stretching from Hogla Factory to Natun Bazar bus terminus.

Nabin expressed confidence in the party's prospects, noting the strong turnout at the rally as a positive sign for the BJP. He criticized the current administration under the Trinamool Congress, suggesting the end of the 'Maha Jangalraj' and a new era of governance and development in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)