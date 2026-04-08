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Narrow Escape for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Road Mishap

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's escort vehicle was hit by a sand-laden truck in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The incident, deemed an accident, occurred on the Berhampore-Kandi State Highway. Chowdhury and security personnel escaped unhurt despite significant damage to their vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:24 IST
Narrow Escape for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Road Mishap
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  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury experienced a close call when his escort vehicle was struck by a sand-laden truck in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening on the Berhampore-Kandi State Highway near Hatpara within the Kandi police station limits, as Chowdhury was heading back from a public event.

Both police and Chowdhury termed the occurrence an unfortunate accident, with the truck reportedly losing control. Fortunately, Chowdhury and his security personnel emerged unscathed from the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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