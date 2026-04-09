Russia and Ukraine Exchange War Dead in Unprecedented Swap
Russia has returned the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine in exchange for 41 deceased Russian soldiers, according to lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev. The exchange is part of ongoing periodic swaps of war casualties between the two countries amid their ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:09 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant move, Russia has handed over the bodies of 1,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine. In return, Ukraine provided Russia with 41 bodies of Russian soldiers.
This exchange was reported by lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev and highlights a rare instance of cooperation amid ongoing hostilities.
Both nations have been periodically exchanging the remains of their fallen soldiers, an effort that persists despite the tensions marking their enduring conflict.
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- Russia
- Ukraine
- war
- exchange
- soldiers
- bodies
- conflict
- Shamsail Saraliyev
- cooperation
- hostilities
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