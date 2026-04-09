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Bukhari Urges Fulfillment of Promises to Kashmir Amid Calls for Justice

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari called upon the government to deliver on promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the need for justice by addressing the imprisonment without trial of many from the region. Bukhari also questioned the effectiveness of the National Conference's leadership in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:22 IST
Bukhari Urges Fulfillment of Promises to Kashmir Amid Calls for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed appeal, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has urged the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to honor its commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Bukhari highlighted the region's commitment to peace over recent years and pressed for reciprocal action from the government.

During a media conference, Bukhari also underlined the dire situation faced by hundreds of individuals from Jammu and Kashmir who remain imprisoned without trial, advocating for their release to uphold justice. Additionally, he expressed skepticism over the current administration's ability to fulfill its declared objectives.

Bukhari questioned the progress made by the National Conference in the Union Territory, noting that despite expectations, they have not delivered on the promises made, leaving the people in a state of uncertainty.

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