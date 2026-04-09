High-Stakes Peace Talks in Islamabad Amid Tensions

Pakistan has intensified security measures in Islamabad as the city prepares to host pivotal peace talks between the US and Iran. The negotiations, which come against a backdrop of recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon, aim to transform a conditional two-week ceasefire into a permanent peace agreement.

Efforts to mediate peace have seen Pakistani leaders, including Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, working closely. They have pledged full support to both US and Iranian delegations to reach a meaningful resolution, despite the precarious situation provoked by attacks in Lebanon.

Delegations are expected to discuss Iran's proposed 10-point plan, which tackles crucial issues like sanctions relief and the future of Iran's nuclear program. As Islamabad makes security arrangements for the talks, the global community watches closely, aware of the discussions' potential implications for Middle Eastern stability and global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)