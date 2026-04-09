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High Turnout Marks Kerala's Pivotal Assembly Elections

The Kerala Legislative Assembly election witnessed a remarkable 77.45% voter turnout amid an intense campaign by the LDF, UDF, and NDA. The election is crucial for Kerala's political future, with the ruling LDF aiming for a third term, the UDF aiming for a comeback, and the NDA seeking to expand its influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:57 IST
High Turnout Marks Kerala's Pivotal Assembly Elections
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The Kerala Legislative Assembly elections concluded with an impressive voter turnout, registering 77.45% against the previous 74.06% in 2021. The polling, which took place across all 140 constituencies, saw enthusiastic participation despite minor technical glitches.

The outcome is eagerly anticipated as it will decide if the CPI(M)-led LDF secures a third consecutive term, the Congress-led UDF returns to power, or the BJP-led NDA makes significant inroads in Kerala's political landscape.

Prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, underscored the elections' significance for development and governance. With increased participation, especially among women voters, parties remain optimistic about their chances, marking an interesting shift in the state's traditionally bipolar political climate.

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