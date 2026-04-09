Record-Breaking Voter Turnout in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry Assembly Elections

The single-phase Assembly elections held on Thursday in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry witnessed a remarkable voter turnout. According to the Election Commission at 7.30 PM, Puducherry led with an 89.20% turnout. Assam followed with 85.10%, and Keralam also saw robust participation at 77.50%.

In a show of democratic enthusiasm, voters in all three regions turned out in large numbers. Notable leaders, including Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Keralam's Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the prominent early voters alongside Puducherry's N Rangaswamy, known for his unique tradition of riding a motorcycle to vote. The crucial results are set for release on May 4.

Across Assam's 126 constituencies, over 2.5 crore electors were eligible to cast their votes, vying between major alliances led by BJP and Congress. Keralam had over 2.6 crore registered voters deciding among 883 candidates. Puducherry's election, involving 10,14,070 electors, witnessed a three-way contest among the NDA, Congress-DMK, and TVK alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)