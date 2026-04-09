Assam's Electorate Defies Rain for Crucial Assembly Polls

Amid overcast skies and rain showers, Assam residents turned out in force to cast their votes in the pivotal assembly elections. Voter enthusiasm soared, from first-time attendees to senior citizens defying the weather.

While heavy rains lashed several areas, including parts of Guwahati, they did not deter determined voters. Long lines marked polling stations in major districts, including Jorhat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur. Notably, the BJP-led NDA seeks a third term, whereas the Congress aims for a powerful comeback after its 2016 defeat.

Despite electronic voting machine glitches in several stations, election officials quickly replaced faulty units, ensuring seamless continuance of the voting process. Creativity adorned polling stations with traditional decorations, fostering a festive atmosphere. Enthusiastic participation from women and youth highlighted Assam's electoral spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)