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Assam's Electorate Defies Rain for Crucial Assembly Polls

Amid challenging weather conditions, voters in Assam demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm during the assembly elections, spanning generations from young first-time voters to nonagenarians. Despite sporadic rains, participation was robust, with significant turnout in crucial districts. Technical glitches with voting machines were swiftly managed to ensure smooth polling operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:00 IST
Assam's Electorate Defies Rain for Crucial Assembly Polls
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Amid overcast skies and rain showers, Assam residents turned out in force to cast their votes in the pivotal assembly elections. Voter enthusiasm soared, from first-time attendees to senior citizens defying the weather.

While heavy rains lashed several areas, including parts of Guwahati, they did not deter determined voters. Long lines marked polling stations in major districts, including Jorhat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur. Notably, the BJP-led NDA seeks a third term, whereas the Congress aims for a powerful comeback after its 2016 defeat.

Despite electronic voting machine glitches in several stations, election officials quickly replaced faulty units, ensuring seamless continuance of the voting process. Creativity adorned polling stations with traditional decorations, fostering a festive atmosphere. Enthusiastic participation from women and youth highlighted Assam's electoral spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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