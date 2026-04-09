Stalin's Vision for Tamil Nadu: Dravidian Model 2.0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addressed an election rally, criticizing the opposition for focusing on his downfall. He emphasized the DMK's achievements, including economic growth and welfare schemes. He accused AIADMK and BJP of hindering Tamil Nadu's progress and unveiled plans for continued development under the Dravidian Model 2.0.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's political landscape witnessed a fierce statement from Chief Minister M K Stalin at a rally in Maraimalai Nagar on Thursday. Stalin accused the opposition of spending time plotting against him, whereas the DMK, he claimed, is committed to serving the people.
Targeting AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin accused him of character assassination and falsehoods rather than addressing policy issues. Further, he lambasted the AIADMK for being subservient to the BJP's dictates, calling them a 'slave' regime, at the cost of Tamil Nadu's progress.
Highlighting economic growth and welfare efforts, Stalin outlined significant initiatives under his government, like increased financial aid for women and housing for the homeless. He asserted that the Dravidian Model 2.0 would pave the way for future prosperity, contrasting it with the prior AIADMK administration's failings.
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