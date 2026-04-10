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Political Stirrings in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Discomfort Amidst Power

Senior leaders in Maharashtra dismissed rumors of a split within the Shiv Sena. Despite perceived discomfort in the party, there seem to be no imminent political upheavals. Speculation of 'Operation Tiger' inducing defections from Uddhav Thackeray's faction was denied, underscoring unity within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:24 IST
Political Stirrings in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Discomfort Amidst Power
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Senior leaders of Maharashtra's opposition have downplayed recent rumors suggesting a split within the ruling Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde. Reports indicated an alleged 'Operation Tiger' aimed at enticing defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Despite whispers of discomfort among Shiv Sena leaders, Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar emphasized that there's little evidence supporting these claims, hinting that meetings with ministers are standard for constituency development discussions.

Echoing this sentiment, NCP's Anil Deshmukh dismissed 'Operation Tiger' as speculative, stressing the solidarity among Uddhav Thackeray loyalists. With the party unified, significant political shifts appear unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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