Political Stirrings in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Discomfort Amidst Power

Senior leaders of Maharashtra's opposition have downplayed recent rumors suggesting a split within the ruling Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde. Reports indicated an alleged 'Operation Tiger' aimed at enticing defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Despite whispers of discomfort among Shiv Sena leaders, Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar emphasized that there's little evidence supporting these claims, hinting that meetings with ministers are standard for constituency development discussions.

Echoing this sentiment, NCP's Anil Deshmukh dismissed 'Operation Tiger' as speculative, stressing the solidarity among Uddhav Thackeray loyalists. With the party unified, significant political shifts appear unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)