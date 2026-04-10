Election Flying Squad Tightens Checks: Vijay's Convoy Inspected

An election flying squad conducted a routine inspection on the vehicle of TVK chief Vijay on Friday near the Madurai-Sivaganga border. The check was part of heightened surveillance in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Vijay's convoy was halted at a designated checkpoint while traveling from Madurai to Sivaganga for an election campaign. The search aimed to ensure no violation of Election Commission guidelines concerning the transport of cash or prohibited materials.

Sources confirmed that the actor-turned-politician cooperated fully during the inspection, and no incriminating evidence was found. Consequently, the vehicle was allowed to proceed. As the state gears up for the single-phase election later this month, vehicle checks across Tamil Nadu have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)