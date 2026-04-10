Election Flying Squad Tightens Checks: Vijay's Convoy Inspected
A vehicle carrying TVK chief Vijay was thoroughly inspected by the election flying squad at the Madurai-Sivaganga border. This routine check was part of stringent surveillance in adherence to the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. No violations were found, so Vijay continued his journey.
- Country:
- India
An election flying squad conducted a routine inspection on the vehicle of TVK chief Vijay on Friday near the Madurai-Sivaganga border. The check was part of heightened surveillance in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Vijay's convoy was halted at a designated checkpoint while traveling from Madurai to Sivaganga for an election campaign. The search aimed to ensure no violation of Election Commission guidelines concerning the transport of cash or prohibited materials.
Sources confirmed that the actor-turned-politician cooperated fully during the inspection, and no incriminating evidence was found. Consequently, the vehicle was allowed to proceed. As the state gears up for the single-phase election later this month, vehicle checks across Tamil Nadu have intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for West Bengal Assembly polls.
Allegations of Misinformation and Cyber Attacks Amid Kerala Assembly Polls
AIADMK's Palaniswami Takes a Jab at Kanimozhi Amid Tamil Nadu Election Tensions
Tamil Nadu Political Arena Heats Up Ahead of High-Stakes 2026 Elections
Tamil Nadu Polls: War of Words Escalates Between Political Titans