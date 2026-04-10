Amit Shah Leads Vibrant Roadshow in Kharagpur Amid Poll Fever

Union Home Minister Amit Shah captivated Kharagpur residents on Friday with a lively roadshow in West Bengal's Sadar constituency. The event attracted a multitude of supporters eager to catch a glimpse.

The procession, accompanied by BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh, paraded through Paschim Medinipur district, blanketing the area in a saffron hue as chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed.

Earlier, at a public meeting in Debra, Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged protection of infiltrators, pledging tough measures against illegal immigrants should BJP assume power in the forthcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)