Amit Shah Leads Vibrant Roadshow in Kharagpur Amid Poll Fever
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a vibrant roadshow in Kharagpur, West Bengal, attracting large crowds. Traveling with BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh, Shah's procession was marked by traditional music and cultural performances. In a separate rally, he criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and promised strict actions against illegal immigrants if BJP wins.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah captivated Kharagpur residents on Friday with a lively roadshow in West Bengal's Sadar constituency. The event attracted a multitude of supporters eager to catch a glimpse.
The procession, accompanied by BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh, paraded through Paschim Medinipur district, blanketing the area in a saffron hue as chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed.
Earlier, at a public meeting in Debra, Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged protection of infiltrators, pledging tough measures against illegal immigrants should BJP assume power in the forthcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Ambitious Bid to Secure North Bengal: A Mix of Identity, Economic Promises, and Cultural Recognition
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Bias in Favor of BJP
Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.
Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.
Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil in West Bengal