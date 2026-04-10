Hungary's High-Stakes Election: A Battle for Future Power

Hungary is holding a watershed parliamentary election on Sunday, closely observed by international players including the EU, US, and Russia. Opinion polls indicate a potential shift in power as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz party faces a strong challenge from the Tisza party, led by former Orban ally Peter Magyar, which is pro-European Union.

The election process will determine 199 parliamentary seats, combining single-member constituency and national party list systems. Ethnic Hungarians abroad, granted citizenship and voting rights by Orban's government, significantly bolster Fidesz support. Nearly 500,000 of these citizens are registered for the 2026 election.

Post-election implications are wide-ranging. If Tisza gains a majority, fundamental institutional reforms could follow. Alternatively, a Fidesz win could consolidate Orban's policies. A deadlock could lead to a fragmented political scenario, potentially making the far-right Mi Hazank party a crucial coalition partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)