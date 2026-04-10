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Remembering Biju Patnaik: 'Parbad Purusha Divas' Announced in Odisha

The BJD announced that it will commemorate the death anniversary of Odisha's former chief minister, Biju Patnaik, on April 17 as 'Parbad Purusha Divas'. Various activities, including floral tributes, blood donation camps, and intellectual discussions, will honor the legacy of this influential leader. Divergent groups within BJD also plan separate memorial events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:57 IST
Remembering Biju Patnaik: 'Parbad Purusha Divas' Announced in Odisha
Biju Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will mark the death anniversary of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik, celebrated as 'Prabad Purusha', as 'Parbad Purusha Divas' on April 17. This was announced at a press conference by BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Mishra highlighted that events such as floral tributes, blood donation drives, intellectual discussions, and various social initiatives will be held state-wide to honor Patnaik's legacy. The BJD has traditionally observed this day to pay homage to the contributions of Biju Patnaik, underlining his significant role in Odisha's history.

Meanwhile, a faction of senior leaders, once part of the BJD, announced a separate memorial gathering. They argue the current leadership under Naveen Patnaik has diverged from Biju Patnaik's ideologies, prompting them to establish the 'Odisha Nagarik Manch' to protect the state's interests based on Patnaik's principles.

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