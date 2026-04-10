Celebrating the Legacy of Col Sonam Wangchuk: A Proud Son of Ladakh

Army veteran Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, who played a pivotal role during the Kargil war, has passed away, marking the end of an era for India's military. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded his exemplary service, noting his bravery and leadership during Operation Vijay.

Colonel Wangchuk, a recipient of the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra, is remembered for his courageous actions in high-altitude conditions, which were crucial to India's success in the Batalik Sector. Tributes have poured in for the decorated officer, with many highlighting his indomitable spirit and commitment to the nation.

The Indian Army and dignitaries across the country have expressed deep condolences. Colonel Wangchuk's legacy of patriotism, courage, and leadership will continue to inspire future generations, serving as a testament to his life's extraordinary contribution to national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)