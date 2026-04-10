Kerala Politics: Unmasking Allegations and Church Controversies

In a sharp critique, Jose K Mani, the chairman of Kerala Congress (M), condemned BJP leader P C George and his son Shone George for their vocal criticism of Church leaders. The controversy revolves around allegations made by P C George, asserting that a Catholic bishop directed votes toward the UDF and discussed the contentious FCRA amendment bill.

Shone George also criticized a Malayalam daily linked with the Church, reflecting on its position on the FCRA issue. Mani urged not to politicize the Church's stance and accused the Georges of exposing their 'real face' while warning against the potential impact of the FCRA amendment.

Mani assured that Kerala Congress (M) prioritizes issues based on social importance, not community ties. He highlighted the proposed Christian Welfare Board as a game-changing development, likening it to a 'tsunami' in its implications. Despite Shone George's claims of intervening in the FCRA bill, Mani questioned the bill's necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)