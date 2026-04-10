Mafia-Style Politics Erupts in Kannur: CPI(M) Leader's House Attacked

In a shocking turn of events in Kannur, the residence of a CPI(M) leader, accused of supporting a rival, was attacked, escalating political tensions in the region.

Unidentified individuals allegedly set ablaze a car and vandalized the property owned by T Purushothaman, a local CPI(M) leader, inciting concerns over mafia-style politics.

With tensions rising post-elections, police have launched an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind this politically charged incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)