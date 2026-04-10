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Mafia-Style Politics Erupts in Kannur: CPI(M) Leader's House Attacked

A CPI(M) leader's house in Kannur was attacked, allegedly over support for a rival candidate. Unidentified people set fire to a car and vandalized property, prompting a police investigation. The incident underscores ongoing political violence and tensions in the region following recent Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:19 IST
Mafia-Style Politics Erupts in Kannur: CPI(M) Leader's House Attacked
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In a shocking turn of events in Kannur, the residence of a CPI(M) leader, accused of supporting a rival, was attacked, escalating political tensions in the region.

Unidentified individuals allegedly set ablaze a car and vandalized the property owned by T Purushothaman, a local CPI(M) leader, inciting concerns over mafia-style politics.

With tensions rising post-elections, police have launched an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind this politically charged incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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