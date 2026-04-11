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Colombia Aims for Sweeping Tax Reform Amid Legislative Challenges

Colombia's leftist government, led by Finance Minister German Avila, plans to propose a $4.39 billion tax reform bill to congress. However, the bill faces significant hurdles due to a divided legislature. The proposal mirrors an earlier financing bill rejected in December, with hopes for passage post-congressional elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:21 IST
Colombia Aims for Sweeping Tax Reform Amid Legislative Challenges
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  • Colombia

Colombia's government, under leftist leadership, is poised to introduce a $4.39 billion tax reform to congress, as confirmed by Finance Minister German Avila on Friday. Despite the grand proposal, its passage remains uncertain due to deep divisions within the current legislative body, which has a lame duck status.

In a conversation with Blu Radio, Avila emphasized that the scale of the new tax reform aligns with a financing bill previously presented to support the 2026 budget. This bill, amounting to 16 trillion pesos, was rejected by congress back in December.

The current session of Congress is set to conclude in June, with a new legislative body expected to assume office in late July. As President Gustavo Petro continues to face challenges with his fiscal proposals, the tax reform's future rests with the forthcoming congressional shift. The exchange rate stands at $1 equaling 3,642.93 Colombian pesos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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