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Church's Unyielding Stance Amid FCRA Controversy: A Battle for Minority Voices

The Malayalam daily 'Deepika Daily' criticized political figures over FCRA amendments, asserting the church's stance against minority-targeting laws remains firm. The editorial follows BJP leader P C George's remarks against Christian bishops allegedly supporting the UDF. The proposed FCRA amendments, aiming for financial transparency, are opposed by Kerala churches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:00 IST
Church's Unyielding Stance Amid FCRA Controversy: A Battle for Minority Voices
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The Malayalam church-affiliated 'Deepika Daily' voiced strong opposition against political maneuvers amid the ongoing FCRA amendment debate, stressing the church's unwavering stance despite external pressures on minority issues.

The editorial, published Saturday, follows BJP leader P C George's comments about certain Catholic bishops whom he accused of supporting the UDF in the elections. His remarks were made prominent by his contest in the Christian-majority Poonjar.

George mentioned assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the benign nature of the FCRA amendments, but the proposed bill has been met with resistance from Kerala's churches, arguing against foreign fund transparency laws affecting forced religious conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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