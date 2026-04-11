Church's Unyielding Stance Amid FCRA Controversy: A Battle for Minority Voices

The Malayalam church-affiliated 'Deepika Daily' voiced strong opposition against political maneuvers amid the ongoing FCRA amendment debate, stressing the church's unwavering stance despite external pressures on minority issues.

The editorial, published Saturday, follows BJP leader P C George's comments about certain Catholic bishops whom he accused of supporting the UDF in the elections. His remarks were made prominent by his contest in the Christian-majority Poonjar.

George mentioned assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the benign nature of the FCRA amendments, but the proposed bill has been met with resistance from Kerala's churches, arguing against foreign fund transparency laws affecting forced religious conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)