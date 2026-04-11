Kerala Election Drama: Community Voting Controversy

Amid Kerala's heated election campaign, Congress leader K Muraleedharan stated that communities shouldn't be held responsible for election results. He was responding to the BJP leader P C George's complaints about the Catholic Church, asserting that a non-aligned vote is not betrayal.

Muraleedharan highlighted that the electoral contest was mainly between the UDF and LDF, while acknowledging the NDA's role. He noted that voter turnout suggested a potential shift in power, with the UDF potentially securing up to 100 seats.

Former police chief T P Senkumar criticized the BJP's focus on Christian outreach in Kerala, claiming it deviated from the party's core base. He asserted that the party's leadership is misguided and praised earlier criticisms of the Catholic bishops.

(With inputs from agencies.)