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India Woos Global Investors: SEBI's Open Invitation

In an interactive session hosted in Silicon Valley, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey assured global investors of India’s welcoming investment climate, highlighting reform-oriented policies, digital platforms, and strong macroeconomic fundamentals. The event aimed at strengthening India-US economic partnerships and furthering collaboration in innovation and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:53 IST
India Woos Global Investors: SEBI's Open Invitation
SEBI chariman at CII event in San Francisco (Photo/Special arrangement). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an effort to attract foreign capital, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has reasserted India's openness to global investors. Speaking at a session in Silicon Valley, Pandey emphasized the nation's robust economic fundamentals, expansive investor base, and commitment to reform-oriented policies.

The event, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, convened industry leaders and venture capitalists to explore India-US investment opportunities. Pandey detailed recent efforts to streamline the registration process for Foreign Portfolio Investors, employed digital advancements, and highlighted the increasing contributions of domestic investors in providing market depth and resilience.

Reaffirming SEBI's dedication to a transparent and tech-driven regulatory environment, Pandey assured that India remains a compelling destination for foreign investment. K Srikar Reddy and R Mukundan underscored the importance of global partnerships, particularly with the United States, to sustain India's growth trajectory and foster innovation and manufacturing.

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