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Sky Guardians: Pakistan's Aerial Shield for Iranian Delegation

Pakistan implemented rigorous security protocols to protect the aircraft carrying the Iranian delegation for peace talks with the US in Islamabad. A Pakistani airline plane escorted the Iranian aircraft with its transponder off to ensure safety, using an 'air mobility deception' tactic for added security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:39 IST
Sky Guardians: Pakistan's Aerial Shield for Iranian Delegation
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a remarkable display of aerial security, Pakistan laid down extraordinary measures to safeguard the Iranian aircraft en route to high-stakes peace talks with the US in Islamabad.

The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, traveled with heightened protection, including a Pakistani airline plane escorting them discreetly.

Utilizing an 'air mobility deception' tactic, the Pakistani aircraft flew with its transponder on, shadowing the Iranian plane without detection on commercial radar, showcasing robust surveillance alongside fighter jets and AWACS coverage.

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