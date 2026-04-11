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BJP's Campaign Posters Stir Controversy in Sacred Puri

Campaign posters promoting the BJP have appeared in the sacred town of Puri, Odisha, appealing to Bengali tourists to support the party in West Bengal elections. This move has sparked criticism concerning the politicization of a sacred site, with some locals and tourists expressing disapproval over the development's impact on Puri's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:23 IST
BJP's Campaign Posters Stir Controversy in Sacred Puri
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of controversy has engulfed the seaside pilgrimage town of Puri in Odisha with the appearance of campaign posters in Bengali urging support for the BJP in West Bengal's upcoming elections. These posters have been strategically placed at high-visibility locations, drawing ire for allegedly politicizing a sacred place.

The posters, bearing the BJP's lotus symbol, have targeted Bengali tourists visiting the temple town, prompting criticism from some tourists and opposition parties. 'We sought peace, not politics,' visitor Protima Basu remarked, highlighting the sentiments of those who disapproved of such political campaigning intruding on spiritual visits.

The BJD has voiced concerns, urging the removal of the posters. However, BJP representatives defend their actions, citing the presence of frequent Bengali tourists and distancing the campaign from religious issues. The development highlights a broader political effort with implications extending beyond state borders.

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