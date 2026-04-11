Akhilesh Yadav's Sharp Critique: Political Narratives and Election Strategies Unveiled

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, labeling him a 'fake seer'. During a press conference, Yadav accused Adityanath of lacking authenticity, criticizing his demand for certificates from others despite having none himself.

Yadav pointed to alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process, claiming that names of SP supporters were unfairly removed. He insisted that the Election Commission acted under BJP influence and promised that his party would verify voter lists to prevent further misconduct.

The SP chief highlighted the BJP's strategy of using institutions to intimidate opposition, asserting that this approach was failing in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav also addressed broader political dynamics, discussing the opposition alliance's potential and expressing skepticism about Nitish Kumar's future as a prime ministerial candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)