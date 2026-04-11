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Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal on Hold Amid UK-US Tensions

Britain has paused a deal to cede the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius due to a lack of U.S. support. The alliance between the UK and the US is strained, with President Trump criticizing Prime Minister Starmer's decisions. Indigenous Chagossians call for resettlement and highlight their exclusion from negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:30 IST
Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal on Hold Amid UK-US Tensions

The British government announced on Saturday that it has postponed a controversial deal to transfer the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, requiring Washington's endorsement, according to reports from The Times. This decision has drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling it a miscalculation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office has affirmed efforts to seek formal approval from the United States. Trump previously called the agreement the best possible outcome for Starmer. Despite the pause, the UK intends to keep military control over Diego Garcia under a long-term lease. A government spokesperson reiterated the importance of safeguarding the base's operational security.

The delay underscores strained UK-U.S. relations, fueled by Starmer's stance on the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and non-cooperation with U.S. military actions. Indigenous Chagossians expressed concern over their exclusion in negotiations and emphasized the need for ethical resettlement solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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