Unyielding Diplomacy: Iran and US at a Crossroad

Iran's chief negotiator has squarely blamed the United States for the breakdown in talks held in Islamabad. Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, stated on social media platform X that the Iranian team offered innovative proposals during the 21-hour discussion.

However, Qalibaf indicated that the US could not win Iran's trust, insinuating that the next move is up to the Americans. He suggested it's time for the United States to determine whether it can secure Iran's confidence.

No additional details were shared, but state media highlighted central points of contention, namely Iran's nuclear ambitions and transit rights through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)