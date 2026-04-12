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Stalin Accuses Centre of Tampering with Representation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, accused the BJP-led Union government of reducing Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament, using women's reservation as a pretext. He claims the Centre is penalizing states like Tamil Nadu for their effective population control measures, contributing significantly to national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:14 IST
Stalin Accuses Centre of Tampering with Representation
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address at an election rally in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a blistering critique against the BJP-led Union government.

Stalin alleged that the central authorities are seeking to diminish Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation under the guise of women's reservation.

He further accused the Centre of punishing states that have effectively implemented population control strategies, such as Tamil Nadu, which have significantly augmented the nation's progress. The rally precedes the critical April 23 elections for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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