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Political Fallout Over Rajasthan's Refinery Delays

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the delay in the state's refinery project, attributing it to BJP's mismanagement, escalating costs from Rs 37,000 crore to nearly Rs 80,000 crore. Gehlot emphasized the need for local employment and entrepreneurship, urging attention to farmers' issues and delays in the government's health scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:50 IST
Political Fallout Over Rajasthan's Refinery Delays
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Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced sharp criticism over significant delays and cost overruns in a major refinery project in the state. Speaking on Sunday, Gehlot attributed the setbacks, which saw costs soar from Rs 37,000 crore to nearly Rs 80,000 crore, to years of BJP-led mismanagement and inaction.

Gehlot pointed fingers at the previous BJP government, claiming the project stagnated from 2014 to 2018 and suggesting it was only revived for electoral gains. Highlighting economic concerns, he stated, 'The public bears the cost when such large-scale projects falter.' Gehlot also urged for local job creation and entrepreneurship as true measures of progress.

The former chief minister further criticized Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for remarks perceived as undermining farmers' efforts. Gehlot's statements underline ongoing political tensions in Rajasthan's governance, spotlighting issues in healthcare and agriculture. Gehlot called for constructive dialogue and responsiveness to opposition feedback within the democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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