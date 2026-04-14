Samrat Choudhary: A Political Odyssey from Turmoil to Triumph in Bihar

Samrat Choudhary's political saga in Bihar is one marked by resilience, strategic acumen, and historical firsts. From starting as a minister in Rabri Devi's cabinet in 1999 to becoming BJP's first chief minister in the state, Choudhary's journey has been transformative.

Despite an early setback in the late 90s when he was removed from office for age-related eligibility issues, Choudhary's political resolve strengthened. Rejoining politics soon after, he aligned with RJD before moving to BJP, a party with which he forged a formidable political identity and leadership position.

The challenges for Choudhary now include solidifying BJP's foothold in Bihar, managing alliances, and addressing criticisms from opponents. His governance will be under scrutiny as he navigates the complex political landscape of India's Hindi heartland.

(With inputs from agencies.)