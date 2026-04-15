The Hidden Agenda Behind the Women's Reservation Bill
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien accuses the government of using the Women's Reservation Bill as a pretext to introduce delimitation during a special session of Parliament. O'Brien, alongside Mamata Banerjee, highlights the historical demand for women's quota, expressing concerns about changes in political representation due to delimitation.
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- India
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has accused the government of implementing a 'devious plot' by linking the Women's Reservation Bill with delimitation efforts. The remarks come ahead of a special parliamentary session where both the women's quota and delimitation bills will be on the agenda.
O'Brien shared a video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighting her long-standing demand for women's reservation. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming the reservation effort is a guise for advancing delimitation, an agenda he says undermines women's interests.
The bill seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to up to 850, operationalizing women's reservation by 2029. However, opposition parties like TMC fear changes in political representation through proposed delimitation, affecting the balance of power. The parliamentary session is extended for discussions around the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' also known as the Women's Reservation Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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