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Defeat of Delimitation Bill: A Win for Tamil Nadu, Says Minister Ragupathi

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Natural Resources, S Ragupathi, hailed the defeat of a constitutional amendment bill as a victory for the state. He alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to diminish Tamil Nadu's rights with the bill, which lacked the necessary parliamentary support, while opposing women's reservation linked with delimitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:40 IST
Defeat of Delimitation Bill: A Win for Tamil Nadu, Says Minister Ragupathi
Tamil Nadu Minister S Ragupathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The defeat of the constitutional amendment bill on delimitation in Parliament has been celebrated as a victory for Tamil Nadu by the state's Minister for Natural Resources, S Ragupathi, a prominent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader. Speaking in Pudukkottai, Ragupathi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undercut Tamil Nadu's rights through the proposed legislation despite lacking the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Ragupathi further claimed the BJP was using the bill as a political tool rather than a genuine reform measure, confusing the public by linking it with women's reservation. Emphasizing DMK's position, he clarified that while they support women's reservation, it must be based on accurate census data. Additionally, he highlighted the perceived penalization of southern states for successful population control measures, noting the reduction in Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats over time.

Asserting that the submission of the bill during election season was a strategic move to sway voters, Ragupathi voiced confidence that voters, particularly women, would see through the alleged deception. Criticizing both Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his inconsistent statements and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his comments, he reiterated DMK's staunch opposition to any actions deemed detrimental to Tamil Nadu's interests. The debate over the bill reflects growing tensions between the BJP and opposition parties, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah blaming opposition groups for blocking significant reforms meant for women's legislative representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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