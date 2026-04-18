Priyanka Gandhi Hails Defeat of Women's Quota Bill as a Win for Democracy

In a powerful statement on Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised the defeat of the Centre's women's quota bill in the Lok Sabha, viewing it as a triumph for democracy and opposition cohesion.

She accused the Centre of attempting to alter the country's federal structure through the bill, which was touted as a move for women's empowerment. Gandhi added that this defeat marks a significant win for the Constitution and asked for the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Act of 2023 based on the current size of the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi highlighted this was a strategic play by the government to prolong their stay in power. She also pointed out the government's ulterior motives in potentially delaying delimitation exercises, using women as a pretext. Gandhi called this a strategic defeat of what she described as 'nefarious attempts' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)