Jai Ram Thakur Slams Congress Over Women's Quota Defeat
Jai Ram Thakur criticized Congress for the defeat of the women's quota law amendment bill, accusing them of having an anti-women stance. He stated that Congress is focusing on the Gandhi family, limiting opportunities for talented women in politics. Meanwhile, BJP vows to fight for women's empowerment.
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Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, condemned the Congress party for the failure of the women's quota law amendment bill. He argued that this setback reveals the opposition's anti-women stance and their reluctance to support women's constitutional rights.
Addressing a protest in Thunag at the Seraj Legislative Assembly Constituency in Mandi, Thakur declared the defeat as an injustice and an unforgivable crime against women, which the nation will not overlook. He accused Congress of prioritizing the Gandhi family over providing political space to talented women.
Thakur emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP remains committed to advocating for women's empowerment and fighting for their rights, despite the Congress party's resistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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