Diplomatic Talks: U.S.-Backed Proposal for Israeli-Lebanese Military Coordination
Israel and Lebanon are in talks over a U.S.-backed proposal for Israeli troops to hand over certain invaded territories to the Lebanese military. The deal includes U.S. training for Lebanese troops and Israel's continued military presence in a buffer zone. Discussions are ongoing despite resistance from Hezbollah.
Diplomatic discussions between Israel and Lebanon over a U.S.-backed plan are gaining attention as they explore potential military coordination. The proposal suggests Israeli troops hand over some invaded territories to the Lebanese military, a move requiring U.S. oversight and training for any involved Lebanese forces to ensure no ties to Hezbollah.
The negotiations, currently held in Washington, have presented a 'pilot' initiative under which Israeli forces would maintain a buffer zone along the border for security reasons. Despite Hezbollah's rejection, both Lebanese and Israeli officials continue to pursue the diplomatic track amidst broader geopolitical dynamics involving Iran.
Discussions are set to intensify, focusing on timelines for withdrawal. An interim ceasefire remains effective, underlined by last week's U.S-Iran agreement mandating an end to military operations and safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
ALSO READ
-
Caution Over Middle Eastern Skies: Navigating Conflict Zones
-
Israel, Lebanon discuss pilot project for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army
-
UN Report Raises Alarm Over Impact of Conflict on Palestinian Children
-
WRAPUP 8-US, Iran at odds on nuclear inspections, frozen assets in deal to end war
-
Rubio kicks off Middle East trip as allies seek answers on Iran