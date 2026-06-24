Diplomatic Talks: U.S.-Backed Proposal for Israeli-Lebanese Military Coordination

Talks Between Israel And Lebanon Include Discussion Of A Usbacked Proposal For Israeli Forces To Hand Over Some Of The Territory They Have Invaded During The War With Hezbollah To The Lebanese Military

Diplomatic discussions between Israel and Lebanon over a U.S.-backed plan are gaining attention as they explore potential military coordination. The proposal suggests Israeli troops hand over some invaded territories to the Lebanese military, a move requiring U.S. oversight and training for any involved Lebanese forces to ensure no ties to Hezbollah.

The negotiations, currently held in Washington, have presented a 'pilot' initiative under which Israeli forces would maintain a buffer zone along the border for security reasons. Despite Hezbollah's rejection, both Lebanese and Israeli officials continue to pursue the diplomatic track amidst broader geopolitical dynamics involving Iran.

Discussions are set to intensify, focusing on timelines for withdrawal. An interim ceasefire remains effective, underlined by last week's U.S-Iran agreement mandating an end to military operations and safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.