The Us Military Conducted An Airstrike In Northwestern Syria Last Week That Killed A Senior Islamic State Leader

A U.S. military airstrike conducted in northwestern Syria last week resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State leader, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.

The operation was part of continuous efforts by the U.S. to dismantle terrorist networks planning attacks on American nationals and interests. The strike claimed the life of Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi, emphasizing the ongoing conflict with Islamic State, which is orchestrating attacks against the Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The militant organization has admitted to an attack near Manbij, in northeastern Aleppo province. Islamic State once held significant territory in Syria during the civil war, but was largely defeated by a coalition led by the U.S.