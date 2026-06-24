Airstrike in Syria: Key ISIS Leader Eliminated
The U.S. military executed an airstrike in northwestern Syria last week, killing senior Islamic State leader Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi. The move was part of ongoing efforts to thwart terrorist threats. Islamic State has recently intensified operations in Syria against President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government.
A U.S. military airstrike conducted in northwestern Syria last week resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State leader, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.
The operation was part of continuous efforts by the U.S. to dismantle terrorist networks planning attacks on American nationals and interests. The strike claimed the life of Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi, emphasizing the ongoing conflict with Islamic State, which is orchestrating attacks against the Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The militant organization has admitted to an attack near Manbij, in northeastern Aleppo province. Islamic State once held significant territory in Syria during the civil war, but was largely defeated by a coalition led by the U.S.