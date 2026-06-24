Airstrike in Syria: Key ISIS Leader Eliminated

The U.S. military executed an airstrike in northwestern Syria last week, killing senior Islamic State leader Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi. The move was part of ongoing efforts to thwart terrorist threats. Islamic State has recently intensified operations in Syria against President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Military Conducted An Airstrike In Northwestern Syria Last Week That Killed A Senior Islamic State Leader | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:54 IST
Airstrike in Syria: Key ISIS Leader Eliminated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. military airstrike conducted in northwestern Syria last week resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State leader, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.

The operation was part of continuous efforts by the U.S. to dismantle terrorist networks planning attacks on American nationals and interests. The strike claimed the life of Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi, emphasizing the ongoing conflict with Islamic State, which is orchestrating attacks against the Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The militant organization has admitted to an attack near Manbij, in northeastern Aleppo province. Islamic State once held significant territory in Syria during the civil war, but was largely defeated by a coalition led by the U.S.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026