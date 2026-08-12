U.S. Military Operations See Surge in Civilian Casualties in 2025
In 2025, U.S. military operations resulted in 153 civilian deaths and 243 injuries, a significant increase from 2024, where two civilians were killed, and two were injured, according to a U.S. official citing Pentagon assessments.
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon has reported a marked rise in civilian casualties due to U.S. military operations in 2025. According to a U.S. official, the operations led to 153 civilian deaths and 243 injuries this year.
This represents a dramatic increase compared to 2024, when Pentagon assessments noted only two civilian deaths and two injuries from similar operations.
The data underscores the growing human cost of military engagements and adds pressure on defense officials to reassess operational strategies to minimize civilian harm.
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