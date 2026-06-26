U.S. Congress Challenges Trump with War Powers Resolution
In a historic move, both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have passed a resolution urging President Trump to withdraw military forces from Iran. This resolution, unprecedented since the War Powers Act of 1973, symbolizes Congressional effort to reclaim decision-making authority on military engagements.
This week, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives and Senate passed a historic resolution challenging President Donald Trump to cease hostilities with Iran. Reflecting concerns within his party, the resolution demands the withdrawal of U.S. forces, marking the first time such a measure has passed both Congressional chambers.
The resolution taps into the War Powers Act of 1973, which aims to check presidential power by requiring the president to inform Congress within 48 hours of military action, with any unauthorized action ending in 60 days. Trump's claim of a ceasefire as a termination of hostilities faces skepticism, as attacks continue in Iran.
Sponsors of the resolution argue that the Constitution gives Congress the sole authority to declare war, aiming to curb presidential power. Despite the resolution's uncertain legal force without Trump's signature, it represents a significant political statement as Trump's approval ratings dip, impacting potential outcomes in upcoming Congressional elections.