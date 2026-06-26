U.S. Congress Challenges Trump with War Powers Resolution

This Week Both The Republicanled Us House Of Representatives And Us Senate Passed A Resolution Directing President Donald Trump To Withdraw Us Forces From Hostilities With Iran

This week, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives and Senate passed a historic resolution challenging President Donald Trump to cease hostilities with Iran. Reflecting concerns within his party, the resolution demands the withdrawal of U.S. forces, marking the first time such a measure has passed both Congressional chambers.

The resolution taps into the War Powers Act of 1973, which aims to check presidential power by requiring the president to inform Congress within 48 hours of military action, with any unauthorized action ending in 60 days. Trump's claim of a ceasefire as a termination of hostilities faces skepticism, as attacks continue in Iran.

Sponsors of the resolution argue that the Constitution gives Congress the sole authority to declare war, aiming to curb presidential power. Despite the resolution's uncertain legal force without Trump's signature, it represents a significant political statement as Trump's approval ratings dip, impacting potential outcomes in upcoming Congressional elections.