Housing Bill Heads to White House After Trump-Johnson Talks

Us House Of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson Said On Thursday He Will Transmit The Housing Bill To The White House Following His Meeting With Us President Donald Trump

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that the housing bill will be transmitted to the White House following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by an Axios journalist.

This communication follows President Trump's decision to cancel the scheduled signing of the bipartisan legislation on Wednesday. The bill is designed to expedite the construction and availability of affordable housing. However, Trump withheld his approval to increase pressure on lawmakers to prioritize the SAVE America Act.

A source informed Reuters that discussions between Trump and Johnson are anticipated to cover the next steps for the SAVE America Act, along with rescheduling the signing ceremony for the housing bill.