EU-Turkey Tensions Rise Over Cyprus Exclusion at COP31

The European Union has openly criticized Turkey following its decision to exclude Cyprus from preparations for the upcoming U.N. climate summit, COP31. This diplomatic rift is escalating as global leaders gear up for the critical talks set to address global warming.

Scheduled to host COP31 in November, Turkey faces allegations of bypassing Cyprus in preparatory meetings held in New York and Tokyo. While Turkish officials rebuff these claims, asserting that Cyprus has been involved in U.N.-coordinated events, the absence in nationally organized gatherings like the 'Zero Waste' event remains contentious.

EU climate leaders have united in opposition to this move. Wopke Hoekstra, EU climate commissioner, emphasized that all 27 member states must be treated equally and has communicated this sentiment to Turkey and the U.N. Meanwhile, Cyprus, currently holding the EU presidency, has voiced concerns about potential exclusion from significant summit elements. This tension could see some EU members boycott the event in solidarity, unless a resolution with Turkey is reached through dialogue.