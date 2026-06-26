Prisoner Exchange in Focus: Russia-Ukraine Agreement
Russia and Ukraine are set to conduct another prisoner of war exchange this Friday, according to reports from the Russian news outlet RBC. Russian lawmaker Shamsail Saraliev shared this development, marking another instance in ongoing efforts between the two countries to address wartime humanitarian concerns.
Russia and Ukraine are poised for another significant prisoner of war exchange on Friday, a development reported by the Russian news outlet RBC.
This information was disclosed by Russian lawmaker Shamsail Saraliev, underscoring continued diplomatic engagements between the two nations.
The exchange represents ongoing efforts to manage humanitarian issues that have arisen during the conflict.
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