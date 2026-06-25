Escalating Tensions: Consecutive Drone Strikes in Lebanon
A second consecutive day of Israeli drone strikes on vehicles in southern Lebanon has resulted in two fatalities, according to Lebanese medical and security sources. Despite a ceasefire, Wednesday's strike also claimed at least two lives, escalating tensions in the region.
An Israeli drone strike targeting a car in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of two individuals on Thursday, according to medical and security sources.
This marks the second consecutive day of such strikes. A similar attack on Wednesday also led to fatalities, despite a ceasefire agreement, stated Lebanese officials.
The series of drone strikes have exacerbated tensions in the region, with both Lebanese security and medical sources confirming the incidents to Reuters.
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