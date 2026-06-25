Escalating Tensions: Consecutive Drone Strikes in Lebanon

An Israeli Drone Strike On A Car In Southern Lebanon Killed Two People On Thursday

An Israeli drone strike targeting a car in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of two individuals on Thursday, according to medical and security sources.

This marks the second consecutive day of such strikes. A similar attack on Wednesday also led to fatalities, despite a ceasefire agreement, stated Lebanese officials.

The series of drone strikes have exacerbated tensions in the region, with both Lebanese security and medical sources confirming the incidents to Reuters.